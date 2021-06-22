UBS Group AG Sells 48,785 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73. Insiders sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

