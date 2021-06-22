UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

