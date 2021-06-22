UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

