UBS Group Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

