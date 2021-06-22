UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 129.46 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.80. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

