UDR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 247.76, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

