Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.
Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.18.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.67. The company had a trading volume of 429,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,957. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,765 shares of company stock worth $283,324,262. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
