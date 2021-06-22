Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.67. The company had a trading volume of 429,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,957. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,765 shares of company stock worth $283,324,262. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

