UMA Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.59 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $8.83 or 0.00027182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $543.98 million and $22.59 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.63 or 0.06969853 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,553,731 coins and its circulating supply is 61,621,079 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

