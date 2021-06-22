UNICORN Token Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $29,032.72 and approximately $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 57.7% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052924 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001181 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

