Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post sales of $182.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the highest is $182.40 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $665.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Unifi stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 49,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,898. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

