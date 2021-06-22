United Therapeutics Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $180.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

