United Utilities Group PLC (UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21 on August 9th

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2107 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.