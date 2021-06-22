Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco Sells 14,016 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of U stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

