Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Up 7.4%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.64. 44,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,823,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

