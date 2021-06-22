UREEQA (URQA) Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $658,522.44 and approximately $115,212.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00164049 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.91 or 1.00229282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

