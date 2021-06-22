Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.26. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

