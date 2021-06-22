Urus (URUS) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $689,400.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00025370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.