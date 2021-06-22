Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

