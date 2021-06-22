ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.23

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.23 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.26). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 592,219 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.23.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

