Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VOYJF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

