Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 186,491 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

