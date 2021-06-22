Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 501,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $2,301,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $477.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $481.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

