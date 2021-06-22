Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 530 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 299,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 149,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,197 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

