Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $7.72 Million in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Alussa Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALUS opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.