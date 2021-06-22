Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.42. 21,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,080. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $279.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

