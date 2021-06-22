Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.