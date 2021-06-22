Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

VEEV traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $228.81 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

