Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.15. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

