Velocys (LON:VLS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Velocys stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.88. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.30 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of £58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

In related news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

