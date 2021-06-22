Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5,072.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,845 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veracyte by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.