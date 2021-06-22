Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 34,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,004,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several research firms have commented on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $783.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

