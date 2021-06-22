VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $46.08. VEREIT shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 4,507 shares.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

