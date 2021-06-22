VeriCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $5,092.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.79 or 1.00050359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00059065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,795,555 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.