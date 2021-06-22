Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vicor worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,751. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

