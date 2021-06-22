VIDY Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, VIDY has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $20.14 million and $1.62 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.