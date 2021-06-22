Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Up 1.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.40. 122,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 227,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.