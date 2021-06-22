Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Up 1.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.40. 122,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 227,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

