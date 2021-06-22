VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0037

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $190,146.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

