Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Cut by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock remained flat at $$28.86 during trading on Tuesday. 22,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

