Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

