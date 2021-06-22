Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Vonage also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

VG opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.