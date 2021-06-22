Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $152.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.65. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

