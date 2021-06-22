Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.