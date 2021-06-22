Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $910,612.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00112034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00154717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.48 or 0.99585182 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

