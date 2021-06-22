Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

