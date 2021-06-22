Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.20% of BayCom worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BCML opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

