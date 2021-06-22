Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLMS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $7,117,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.