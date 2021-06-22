Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.