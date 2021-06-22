Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

ROG opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.05. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

