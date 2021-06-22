Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and $12.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,968.03 or 0.05980365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,927,242 coins and its circulating supply is 77,206,210 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

