Wanchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $82.93 million and $3.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00180958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.01 or 0.03366334 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

